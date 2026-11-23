Silex Microsystems plans to convert a former semiconductor manufacturing facility in Mountain Top, Penn., into a micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) manufacturing plant. The company, which specializes in developing and manufacturing MEMS devices for technology companies, is investing $131.4 million in the project. The new facility is expected to create 55 new jobs over the next three years and retain up to 150 existing full-time positions.

Silex is purchasing the former Onsemi facility at 125 Crestwood Road in Luzerne County. The company will convert the existing facility to produce MEMS, which are microchips containing miniature moving parts. These components are used in products such as motion and pressure sensors, microphones, speakers and other electronic devices.

The facility will supply components for several industries, including consumer electronics, life sciences, manufacturing and automotive. Silex's MEMS devices also support applications in medical technology, cloud infrastructure, industrial automation and autonomous vehicles.

Pennsylvania is providing more than $5.4 million in project support through the Department of Community and Economic Development(DCED). The funding proposal includes a $5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority loan and a $490,000 Pennsylvania First grant. Silex is also eligible to apply for the state's Manufacturing Tax Credit program, which could provide additional tax savings.

Silex plans to transform former semiconductor plant into MEMS manufacturing operation

“We are proud to establish Silex’s first US manufacturing facility here in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania,” said Edvard Kälvesten, president and CEO of Silex Microsystems, in a November press release. “Since I founded Silex in 2000 in Sweden, the company has grown to become the global leader in its MEMS niche, trusted by many of the world’s leading tech companies based here in the U.S. Pennsylvania’s proud industrial heritage, engineering expertise and skilled workforce make Mountain Top an excellent foundation for our continued growth.”

“This investment by Silex further boosts Pennsylvania’s manufacturing and technology industries, and demonstrates their critical role for our workforce and economy,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration’s investment in this project brings new manufacturing capabilities to the Commonwealth, creates new jobs, and helps 150 Pennsylvanians keep their existing positions.”

Manufacturers investing in Pennsylvania

GSK plans to open biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

The project will integrate commercial production, research and development and advanced digital capabilities at a single site.

Kerry opens coffee extraction manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

The facility increases Kerry’s coffee extraction capabilities with independent hot and cold brew extraction lines designed to scale as demand grows.

Telit Cinterion plans to open cellular IoT module manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

The 8,000-square-foot facility will handle manufacturing, testing and quality assurance, with production scheduled to begin in October 2026.

Curtiss-Wright will expand manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania

The expansion is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs over the next three years while retaining over 860 roles.

Pet food manufacturers flock to Pennsylvania

The Lehigh Valley saw two pet food manufacturing investments and a new food safety firm this year.