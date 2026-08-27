Bosch Rexroth opens hydraulics manufacturing logistics center in Pennsylvania

Bosch Rexroth Corporation has opened a 50,000-square-foot logistics center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, expanding its North American hydraulics manufacturing campus.

The company, which produces automation equipment for industrial and mobile uses and designs and manufactures hydraulic components and systems at its Bethlehem hub, invested $20 million in the project. The new facility replaces a location six miles away in Bethlehem Township.

The new logistics center is adjacent to Bosch Rexroth’s industrial hydraulics manufacturing operations and will enhance the company’s ability to serve customers by improving lead times and increasing flexibility.

The facility will increase storage capacity by 50% through automated storage and retrieval systems. The new center is intended to help the company get equipment and parts to customers in a timely manner and support its goal of improving the competitiveness of North American manufacturing.

The expansion was constructed by J.G. Petrucci Company Inc. and designed by Spillman Farmer Architects. It was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

Bosch Rexroth’s Lehigh Valley operations employ about 300 people. The company began operating in the Lehigh Valley in 1967 in Easton, before relocating to Bethlehem.

Industrial hydraulics in North America

In a recent quote, Erwin Wieckowski, president & CEO of Bosch Rexroth North and Central America, said, “This investment is a reflection of our confidence in the team here in industrial hydraulics in North America, in the local team here in Bethlehem, in the Lehigh Valley, and it shows that we see an opportunity in North America.”

Kristin Cahayla-Hoffman, vice president of business development and attraction at Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, added, “Companies don’t stay in a community that long by accident. They stay because they find the people, the resources, and the support they need to succeed. And they grow because a region grows with them.”

Manufacturers investing in Pennsylvania

GE Vernova invests $138 million to expand power transmission manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

The expansion is expected to create approximately 275 new high-skilled manufacturing jobs through 2028, with additional hiring planned through 2030.

Eos Energy battery manufacturer spends $352.9 million to expand Pennsylvania factory

The company will relocate its headquarters from New Jersey.

Philips invests $150 million to expand ultrasound manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

The investment also includes projects in Minnesota and other U.S. facilities to strengthen the company’s growth in the healthcare technology market.

Verne invests $4.5M to open hydrogen storage vessel manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

The new facility will create at least 61 full-time jobs and strengthen Pennsylvania’s clean energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Kervan invests $20M to open candy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

The company will consolidate packaging and distribution operations and create 40 new jobs in the Lehigh Valley.