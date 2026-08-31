Pet food manufacturers flock to Pennsylvania

Pet food companies are booming in the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania. The pattern follows growth in the American pet industry, which surged to $165 billion in 2026, according to the American Pet Products Association.

“The Lehigh Valley offers pet food manufacturers a powerful combination of a skilled workforce, a location close to major consumer markets and a deep manufacturing heritage that continues to evolve through innovation,” said Kristin Cahayla-Hoffman, vice president of business development and attraction at Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, in an email to Plant Services.



Freshpet is nearing completion of a 216,000-square-foot dedicated cold storage facility in Bethlehem, Pa., scheduled to open by the end of 2026. The company will use the facility to distribute its refrigerated pet food products. J.G. Petrucci Company and BGO Cold Chain led the project in a joint venture, with construction by Iron Hill Construction Management. The expansion adds to Freshpet’s existing Lehigh Valley operations.

Meanwhile, dog food delivery service Spot & Tango is investing more than $20 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Allentown, Pa. Production capacity will double, according to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation. The expansion is expected to create about 50 jobs, a 50% increase in Spot & Tango’s Allentown workforce.



In related news, FlexXray relocated its Northeast hub from New Jersey to a 26,000-square-foot facility in Upper Macungie Township, Pa., where it expects to employ about 40 people at capacity. The food safety company uses X-ray and CT technology to identify and remove contaminants from food products, allowing manufacturers to salvage unaffected portions of production batches. FlexXray said the Lehigh Valley’s concentration of food and beverage manufacturers and its location within a day’s drive of about one-third of the U.S. population were major factors in the relocation.



