Telit Cinterion plans to open cellular IoT module manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

IoT solutions company Telit Cinterion plans to open a cellular Internet of Things (IoT) module and connected-device manufacturing facility in Bristol, Pa. The company, which provides IoT connectivity technology and products, expects the first phase of the initiative to create at least 50 high-value jobs.



The 8,000-square-foot facility will produce selected 4G and 5G cellular IoT modules, along with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer products such as routers and gateways. Production is scheduled to begin in October 2026, serving U.S. and global markets.



Telit Cinterion is partnering with MFG Innovations, a reshoring-focused U.S. electronics manufacturing company based in Bristol, to establish the operation. MFG Innovations will provide electronics assembly infrastructure and production capabilities. Meanwhile, Telit Cinterion will retain responsibility for product specifications, technology, quality requirements, supply chain controls and customer relationships.



The facility will assemble and test selected products, conduct quality assurance, and perform provisioning and product validation. These processes will follow Telit Cinterion's requirements for traceability, security and quality. The company will use components from its global supply chain, so the initiative does not mean every component will be manufactured in the United States.



The Bristol operation is the first phase of a longer-term U.S. manufacturing strategy. The company may add products and capabilities as demand grows.

Domestic production intended to strengthen supply chain transparency and quality

“The Bristol facility represents an important step in strengthening trusted technology supply chains and increasing domestic manufacturing capacity for IoT-connected devices and AI-enabled solutions,” said Paolo Dal Pino, Telit Cinterion CEO, in a September press release. “It onshores our trusted manufacturing capability designed to provide U.S. and global customers with greater traceability, quality assurance, operational resilience, and greater supply chain transparency that aligns with new regulations in the U.S. and western countries.”

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