GSK plans to open biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

GSK plans to open a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Upper Merion Township, Penn. The company, which develops and manufactures medicines and vaccines, is investing more than $800 million in the project and expects to create more than 300 new jobs over five years.



The expansion will establish a biopharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing hub through the demolition of existing buildings and construction of new and enhanced facilities. The project will include a commercial-scale biologics manufacturing facility capable of supporting both clinical and commercial supply, a co-located research and development pilot plant, and a centralized quality control laboratory and manufacturing science and technology hub.



The research and development pilot plant will help accelerate technology transfer and process development. The expanded site will also incorporate advanced digital capabilities to support commercial manufacturing and research and development activities.



Construction is planned to begin in 2027. GSK will be eligible for tax benefits through Pennsylvania's Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction program and Manufacturing Tax Credit program.



The company expects to retain approximately 4,500 existing full-time jobs across Pennsylvania.

GSK expansion will support the development and supply of future medicines

“Investing in additional commercial and R&D manufacturing with advanced digital capabilities at our Upper Merion site will help accelerate the development and supply of future medicines for patients,” said Regis Simard, president of GSK Global Supply Chain, in an October press release.



“GSK could have chosen anywhere in the world to expand production, but once again, they chose to renew and deepen their commitment to both the Commonwealth and our workers,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “When companies like GSK double down on their commitment to Pennsylvania, we create more opportunities across the Commonwealth, spur meaningful economic growth, and support our skilled workforce.”

Manufacturers investing in Pennsylvania

Kerry opens coffee extraction manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania



The facility increases Kerry’s coffee extraction capabilities with independent hot and cold brew extraction lines designed to scale as demand grows.



Curtiss-Wright will expand manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania



The expansion is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs over the next three years while retaining more than 860 existing positions.



Bosch Rexroth opens hydraulics manufacturing logistics center in Pennsylvania



The new facility will increase storage capacity by 50% and is intended to improve lead times and flexibility for customers.



GE Vernova invests $138 million to expand power transmission manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania



The expansion is expected to create approximately 275 new high-skilled manufacturing jobs through 2028, with additional hiring planned through 2030.