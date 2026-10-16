Kerry opens coffee extraction manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

Kerry has opened a coffee extraction manufacturing facility in Bethlehem, Penn. The 48,600-square-foot facility includes coffee roasting, hot and cold extraction, blending and packaging capabilities, with production capacity equivalent to approximately one billion cups of coffee annually.

The facility uses roasting, extraction, concentration and thermal processing technologies to produce natural coffee for products including ready-to-drink coffee, alcoholic drinks, ice cream and savory sauces. Its independent hot and cold brew extraction lines are designed to deliver consistent coffee flavor and aroma while allowing production to expand as demand grows.

High-Brix concentration technology and ambient shipping are intended to reduce water transportation and carbon emissions compared with refrigerated alternatives.

The facility will use naturally sourced ingredients aligned with USDA Organic, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance and Café Femenino standards.

New facility brings additional capacity and capabilities to East Coast

“The opening of our Bethlehem facility is an important milestone for our coffee business in North America,” said John Cahalane, president and CEO of Kerry North America, in an October press release. “It brings additional capacity and advanced processing capabilities closer to customers on the East Coast, helping them respond quickly to changing consumer preferences across hot and cold coffee.”

“Pennsylvania is open for business, and we are thrilled to welcome Kerry’s major investment to the Lehigh Valley,” added Rick Siger, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “This state-of-the-art facility drives local job creation and economic growth in Bethlehem while also positioning Pennsylvania at the forefront of modern, efficient food manufacturing.”

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