Curtiss-Wright will expand manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania

Curtiss-Wright will expand its operations in Cheswick, Pa., through an $80 million, multi-year investment at its existing campus. The company, which designs, manufactures, and tests advanced solutions for critical naval defense and commercial nuclear markets, expects to create approximately 150 new jobs over the next three years while retaining more than 860 existing positions.



The Cheswick campus spans 118 acres and is part of Curtiss-Wright’s Naval & Power segment. The expansion includes construction of two new buildings that will increase manufacturing and testing capacity, improve operational efficiency, reduce lead times and support future growth.



The project is supported by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Governor Josh Shapiro. In addition, it includes maritime industrial base funding through the U.S. Department of War budget. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has proposed a $1.21 million grant through the PA SITES program.





Curtiss-Wright says expansion will support naval defense and commercial nuclear demand

“This expansion strengthens our ability to meet growing customer demand in our naval defense and commercial nuclear end markets and reinforces our commitment to the workforce and the community to ensure that Curtiss-Wright remains a critical supplier to these industries for the next decade and beyond,” said Lynn M. Bamford, chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation, in a July press release. “Additionally, we’re pleased to see the administration’s continued strong funding for naval shipbuilding, including an acceleration in maritime industrial base funding.”



“This expansion is yet another clear example of how our Economic Development Strategy is working and delivered for our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said in the statement. “We’ll continue to secure – and win – more projects that create good-paying jobs, strengthen our manufacturing base, and give Pennsylvanians real opportunities to succeed and thrive."

Manufacturers investing in Pennsylvania



Eli Lilly continues building spree with $3.5 billion Pennsylvania plant announcement



The pharmaceutical giant will build a 925,000-square-foot campus in a historical steelmaking region.



DrinkPAK to spend $195 million on Pennsylvania canned drinks factory



The company is the first tenant in Philadelphia’s Bellwether District.



Farm Plast to spend $8 million on new milk crate factory in Pennsylvania



The plant will create an estimated 69 new jobs.



Eos Energy battery manufacturer spends $352.9 million to expand Pennsylvania factory



The company also said it would relocate its headquarters from New Jersey.



Kolmar invests $60M to expand cosmetics manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania



The expansion will create 280 new jobs and retain 290 existing positions at the c.ompany’s new campus in Scott Technology Park