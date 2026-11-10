Wing plans to open drone manufacturing facility in Texas

Wing, an Alphabet company, plans to open a drone manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company, which develops and operates drone delivery services, plans to invest up to $125 million in direct manufacturing over the next two years and create up to 100 new manufacturing jobs.



The 15,000-square-foot facility will manufacture aircraft to support Wing's drone delivery service expansion across the United States. The plant is expected to have the capacity to produce tens of thousands of aircraft each year.



Wing is also investing in research and development and engineering capabilities in California, as well as in other communities where it operates.

Wing CEO discusses manufacturing investment and U.S. growth

“Drone delivery has become a global reality, driven by clear demand from our partners and their customers,” said Adam Woodworth, CEO of Wing, in a November press release. “The U.S. is our focus for growth, and by investing in the future of drone delivery here, we are continuing to advance American aviation innovation as we build our commercial momentum.”

Manufacturers investing in Texas

Simpson Strong-Tie plans to expand structural connector manufacturing facility in Texas



The expansion will increase production and warehouse capacity while enhancing testing and product development capabilities.



Race Rock breaks ground on steel infrastructure manufacturing expansion in Texas



The project will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity for transmission and substation structures used to support infrastructure.



Carrier plans to open commercial chiller manufacturing facility in Texas



The investment will expand U.S. manufacturing capacity for advanced thermal management systems and establish a new manufacturing and engineering center.



Bristol Myers Squibb invests $2.3 billion to build pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Texas



The approximately 600,000-square-foot campus will be designed to manufacture multiple types of medicines and adapt its capacity as pipeline and commercial needs evolve.