Carrier plans to open commercial chiller manufacturing facility in Texas

Carrier plans to open a commercial chiller manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company, which provides intelligent climate and energy solutions, plans to invest more than $600 million in the project over the next three years and create 1,500 advanced manufacturing, engineering and other jobs.



The facility will span more than 1 million square feet and is expected to begin operations in 2027. It will expand Carrier’s U.S. production capacity for advanced thermal management systems, including air-cooled and water-cooled commercial chillers. The equipment will support customers in data centers, healthcare, education, industrial markets and other sectors.



The center will include engineering laboratories and workforce development programs. Carrier plans to partner with local schools and colleges to help train future skilled workers. The facility is also expected to pursue LEED certification in line with the company’s 2030 Sustainability and Impact Goals.



Carrier said Fort Worth was selected for its skilled workforce, manufacturing base and strategic location.

Carrier investment to expand manufacturing and engineering capacity

“This investment reflects the strong demand we are securing for high-performance, energy-efficient solutions and underscores our confidence in the future of American manufacturing,” said Carrier Chairman and CEO David Gitlin. “By expanding our U.S. manufacturing and engineering footprint, we are increasing capacity for critical technologies, strengthening supply chain resilience and creating high-quality jobs.”



“I'm proud that Fort Worth continues to be one of the top cities in the nation for advanced manufacturing, and this investment by Carrier is just the latest example of the momentum we're building,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “With the creation of 1,500 high-quality jobs, this project will add to Fort Worth's manufacturing hub at AllianceTexas while strengthening our energy and technology industries for years to come.”

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