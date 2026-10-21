Simpson Strong-Tie plans to expand structural connector manufacturing facility in Texas

Simpson Strong-Tie has broken ground on an expansion of its manufacturing and distribution branch in McKinney, Texas. The company, which produces engineered structural connectors and building solutions, did not disclose the project’s investment amount or the number of new jobs expected.



The expansion at 2151 South Airport Drive will add production and warehouse space to improve product availability and distribution. The project will also expand the branch’s testing laboratory and enhance its tooling capabilities to support product testing and development.

Expansion will increase production, testing and tooling capabilities

“Reaching 70 years is a proud milestone, and investing in McKinney is how we build the next chapter,” said Nick Algya, senior vice president and branch manager at Simpson Strong-Tie, in a September press release. “This expansion gives our team the space, tools, and testing capabilities to serve our customers better and keep pushing product innovation forward.”



“Simpson Strong-Tie has been part of the McKinney community for decades, and this expansion is a strong signal of confidence in our city and our workforce,” said Michael Kowski, president and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation. “When a globally recognized manufacturer chooses to grow its roots here, it means more opportunity for our residents and continued momentum for McKinney’s economy.”

Manufacturers investing in Texas

Blue Origin plans to open manufacturing and operations campus in Texas



The project is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs.



Eli Lilly has broken ground on $6.5B manufacturing facility in Texas



Lilly will also provide $12.5 million to support its existing pharma career pipeline with San Jacinto College.



Texas Instruments invests $60B to expand semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Texas and Utah



The expansion will support over 60,000 U.S. jobs and produce hundreds of millions of chips daily.



AstraZeneca opens Texas pharmaceutical plant after $445 million expansion



The expansion doubles medicine production at the site.



JCB invests $500M to expand construction equipment manufacturing facility in Texas



The revised plan will double the size of the company’s San Antonio facility to one million square feet.