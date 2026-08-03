Wistron opens AI infrastructure manufacturing facility in Texas

Wistron has opened its D1 AI infrastructure manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company, which provides information and communications technology products, AI infrastructure and manufacturing solutions, invested $700 million in the project.

The facility spans approximately 324,000 square feet and is Wistron's first manufacturing facility in the United States. It is producing the Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip and will also manufacture the Nvidia Vera Rubin Superchip.

The facility serves as a hub in Wistron's global AI infrastructure manufacturing network and runs on Nvidia accelerated computing. It integrates Nvidia Nemotron and Cosmos open frontier models, along with Omniverse and Metropolis libraries, to implement digital twin technology that optimizes factory design, production workflows, and operational efficiency.

The Fort Worth facility expands domestic capacity to assemble and test Nvidia AI systems. Wistron said the site will also support a one-stop operational ecosystem spanning manufacturing and after-sales service to shorten delivery timelines, improve customer support cycles, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

AI manufacturing and domestic production

In a recent quote, Simon Lin, chairman, Wistron, said, “The operation here is not typical manufacturing. It is new, very comprehensive, and high-tech. Right now we produce the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Superchip, and beyond, we are also going to produce the NVIDIA Vera Rubin Superchip here. In the next couple of years, this location will be one of the most important, as we build AI infrastructure here in the United States. I think this is the reason we say that there will be the next chapter, and we are going to empower AI from Texas.”

Manufacturers investing in Texas

Micron Technology invests up to $3 billion to expand semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas

The project will expand domestic memory manufacturing capacity to support AI-driven demand and create thousands of jobs.

USG to spend $1.2 billion on Texas construction materials factory

The company said the new facility would expand its production capacity of gypsum sheetrock and drywall.

Avant Technology to spend $20 million on Texas expansion

The solid-state drive and memory module manufacturer says it expects to create 250 jobs with the money.

Texas Instruments invests $60B to expand semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Texas and Utah

The expansion will support over 60,000 U.S. jobs and produce hundreds of millions of chips daily.

Big Ass Fans opens HVLS fan manufacturing plant in Texas

The company is hiring 100 employees to work at its new 210,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.



