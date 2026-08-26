Bristol Myers Squibb invests $2.3 billion to build pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Texas

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) plans to build a pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Houston, Texas. The company, which discovers, develops and delivers medicines for serious diseases, is investing approximately $2.3 billion in the project, which is expected to create nearly 500 skilled jobs.

The approximately 600,000-square-foot campus will be located at Generation Park and will be designed as a modular, multi-modal manufacturing facility. Its modular design will allow the company to add and reconfigure manufacturing capacity as needed, while its multi-modal capabilities will allow it to manufacture multiple types of medicines, including small molecules, biologics and antibody-drug conjugates.

The campus will support drug products and finished goods manufacturing from late development through launch. BMS said its design will allow new manufacturing capabilities to be brought online rapidly as pipeline and commercial needs evolve, with configuration flexibility to accommodate future advances in digital integration and automation.

BMS also plans to incorporate advanced digital capabilities at the facility. The company said the campus will combine flexible, modular manufacturing with digital capabilities to support speed, quality and reliability while adapting to future demands.

The facility is expected to employ nearly 500 people initially in roles including operations technicians, production specialists, maintenance and engineering professionals, quality control and assurance experts, and site leadership and administration. BMS also expects approximately 2,000 construction and other indirect jobs to be created between 2027 and 2030 as the facility is built and brought online.

BMS selected Texas and Generation Park following an evaluation of multiple markets in the Central and Eastern U.S. Factors in the decision included the local life sciences workforce, available incentives, proximity to utilities and transportation infrastructure, and the business climate.

Flexible manufacturing and digital capabilities

In a recent quote, Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., board chair and CEO of Bristol Myers Squibb, said, “As part of our $40 billion commitment to the United States, we're building the domestic manufacturing capabilities needed to deliver the next generation of medicines and support future scientific breakthroughs. Houston and the state of Texas offer the talent, infrastructure, and partnership needed to help bring that vision to life.”

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, added, “This $2.3 billion investment by Bristol Myers Squibb in the dynamic biotech ecosystem in Houston is a testament to the depth of our skilled workforce and the pipeline of talent coming through our nation-leading technical colleges and research universities.”

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