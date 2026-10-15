Blue Origin plans to open manufacturing and operations campus in Texas

Blue Origin plans to open an advanced manufacturing and operations campus in Hutto, Texas. The company, which develops spaceflight and space systems, is investing $554.78 million in the project, which is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs.



The project has received a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $18.171 million and a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $10,000, according to the governor's announcement.

Blue Origin expansion to create jobs in Texas

“Texas has long understood what it takes to lead in space exploration,” said Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp in an October press release. “We're proud to grow our footprint here in Texas, tap into the world-class talent this state has to offer, and help ensure America remains the leader in space innovation.”



“Texas is the launchpad to a future of possibilities,” said Governor Abbott. “Blue Origin’s sizeable expansion of their investment in Texas in support of their satellite communications network is testament to the state’s leadership in the advanced manufacturing and space industries. Texas offers innovative technology leaders the space, speed, and talent needed to rapidly scale operations.”

Manufacturers investing in Texas

Eli Lilly has broken ground on $6.5B manufacturing facility in Texas



Lilly will also provide $12.5 million to support its existing pharma career pipeline with San Jacinto College.



SEG Solar opens PV module manufacturing facility in Texas



The facility features four production lines dedicated to manufacturing SIERRA N series HJT modules.



Coherent invests $50 million to expand semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas



The expansion will add wafer fabrication equipment and cleanroom capacity to increase production of InP-based photonic devices at scale.



FormFactor invests $140 million to $170 million to build probe card manufacturing facility in Texas



The new facility will produce probe cards used to test integrated circuits during wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing.



EOS invests $3 million to expand additive manufacturing facility in Texas



The expansion supports increased assembly capacity and faster delivery of metal additive manufacturing systems for North American customers.