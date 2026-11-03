Honeywell Aerospace plans to open $500 million manufacturing facility in Arizona

Honeywell Aerospace plans to open a new aerospace manufacturing facility in Tempe, Ariz., in late 2028. The company, which develops aerospace and defense technologies for commercial aviation, business aviation, defense and space applications, is investing $500 million into the project. The expansion is expected to create approximately 600 permanent jobs and support more than 1,000 construction jobs.



The 300,000-square-foot facility will expand manufacturing capacity on the company's existing Tempe campus and introduce an integrated digital production system, modular robotics, automated inspection, digital twins and an end-to-end digital thread. The systems will support manufacturing operations and improve production capabilities for current and next-generation aviation technologies.



The plant will add internal complex machining capabilities to strengthen supply chain resilience and establish a more vertically integrated production system. Products manufactured at the facility will include Assure advanced actuation systems and Attune vapor cycle cooling subsystems.



The facility will also expand capacity for commercial aviation programs and critical defense technologies covered by a supplier framework agreement signed with the Department of War. The investment will support production associated with $15 billion in Control Systems program wins and growing demand across commercial and defense markets.

What Honeywell Aerospace executives say about the investment

"Demand for technology from Honeywell Aerospace continues to accelerate across both commercial and defense markets, and this major investment ensures we can continue delivering for our customers while unlocking long-term growth for our shareholders," said Jim Currier, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace, in an October press release.

Manufacturers investing in Arizona

Acco Engineered Systems adds high-purity piping manufacturing facility in Arizona



The new fabrication shop will support data center construction and manufacturing facilities in the semiconductor and biopharmaceutical industries.



Hadrian invests $200M to build advanced manufacturing facility in Arizona



The facility will help Hadrian scale production of mission-critical systems and create 350 new jobs.



Amkor Technology invests $2 billion to build semiconductor manufacturing facility in Arizona



Construction on the new site in Peoria is expected to begin within days, with production anticipated to start in early 2028.



Fluence Energy opens energy storage manufacturing facility in Arizona



The facility will produce enclosures and battery management system hardware to support grid-scale energy storage systems in the U.S.



Apex Power Conversion opens $60M power conversion manufacturing facility in Arizona



The company will manufacture advanced inverter systems to support clean energy and power grid resilience in Greater Phoenix.