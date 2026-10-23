Race Rock breaks ground on steel infrastructure manufacturing expansion in Texas

Race Rock has broken ground on a manufacturing facility expansion in Brookshire, Texas, backed by a $100 million investment. The company, which manufactures and distributes steel infrastructure products for utility, highway and energy markets, expects the project to expand its Brookshire campus to approximately 100 acres, with more than 750,000 square feet of covered space and over 500 skilled employees.



The new facility will produce transmission and substation structures to support infrastructure needs. It will be built next to Race Rock’s existing Brookshire manufacturing operations in Waller County.

Executive comments on the expansion

Race Rock Chairman and CEO Donald Young said the new facility will help the company maintain its manufacturing standards and meet customer needs.



“Our investments will strengthen our ability to provide the capacity, quality, and reliability our customers expect while supporting their long-term needs,” Young said in an October press release.



“Economic development is not just about industrial expansion,” said Vince Yokom, executive director of the Waller County Economic Development Partnership. “It’s about bringing good-paying jobs to our community and giving residents the opportunity to build careers and lives here at home, and that’s exactly what we’re celebrating today.”

Manufacturing investments in Texas

Race Rock expands manufacturing capacity with new Crowley, Texas facility



The company announced plans for a new manufacturing facility in Crowley, Texas, to support its engineered structures business..



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The steel manufacturer announced plans for a utility structures production facility supporting electricity infrastructure.



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The Texas governor’s office said the project would create 320 jobs at the Austin site.