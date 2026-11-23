Hammer Haag Steel plans to open a steel fabrication and machining facility in Largo, Fl., during the summer of 2027. The company provides heavy steel fabrication, precision CNC machining, plate rolling, welding, painting and mechanical assembly services.



The approximately 227,700-square-foot facility will bring expanded fabrication and machining capabilities together at the company's primary production operation. Approximately 176,000 square feet will be dedicated to heavy steel fabrication, while another 29,000 square feet will house an air-conditioned machining operation.



The expanded machining operation will include large-scale, precision computer numerical control (CNC) machining capabilities, allowing the company to manufacture larger, heavier and more complex components in-house. The facility also will support fitting and welding, blasting and painting, mechanical assembly, quality control, and shipping and logistics.



Combining fabrication and machining at one location is expected to reduce the need to transport complex projects between outside providers. The company expects the new operation to approximately triple its current production capacity when fully developed.



An additional 22,000 square feet will accommodate project management, detailing, programming, administrative, operations and support teams. Hammer Haag Steel anticipates adding manufacturing jobs as it expands production at the facility. Its existing Clearwater operation will remain open, with some operations and a smaller crew continuing at that location.

Company executives discuss expanded manufacturing capabilities

“We have always believed in controlling the difficult parts of the manufacturing process ourselves,” said Constantin Haag, founder and CEO of Hammer Haag Steel, in a November press release. “This facility gives us the space and capabilities to take that approach much further. We will be able to fabricate larger components, machine more of that work ourselves and coordinate those processes within the same operation.”

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