Blue Origin to spend $600 million to expand Florida rocket plant

Blue Origin will expand its Cape Canaveral spaceport to the tune of $600 million and 830,000 square feet. According to a statement from the Florida governor’s office, the new factory Blue Origin plans to build will add an extra 500 aerospace manufacturing jobs to the site, carrying an average salary of $98,000.

Construction of the multimillion rocket plant, which will assemble upper-stage rocket parts, will be partially funded by Florida’s Spaceport Improvement Program, or SIP, a partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation and Space Florida, itself a public corporation for supporting aerospace manufacturing in the state. SIP has spent $531 million in state investments to fund 48 major infrastructure projects since 2012; The amount SIP is spending for Blue Origin’s latest expansion as not disclosed.

In statements, Blue Origin leadership noted the company’s $2.3 billion stake in Floridian suppliers. Leaders in the state government praised the state’s intentional fostering of its space industry.

What people are saying

"Project Horizon is the latest and most ambitious chapter in Blue Origin's decade-long commitment to Florida," said Dave Limp, CEO of Blue Origin. “Since 2015, we’ve scaled to nearly 4,000 employees, invested more than $2.3 billion across 500 Florida suppliers, and expanded to 11 sites across Brevard and Orange Counties. And we’re just getting started.”

“Blue Origin’s expansion is proof that when you get the fundamentals right, the best companies bring their best jobs to you,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida has created the ideal environment where companies can succeed, scale and keep choosing Florida over and over again—promoting growth that reinforces the state’s position a national leader in advanced manufacturing and aviation and aerospace—bolstering Florida’s Space Coast and beyond.”

“Space Florida’s charge has always been to think long-term: to make investments today that position our state for leadership tomorrow," said Jeanette Nuñez, Chair, Space Florida Board of Directors. “Adding another Blue Origin project to our roster is that vision brought to life, and it reaffirms Florida as the world's premier destination for aerospace."

Manufacturers investing in Florida

Otto Aviation to build sustainable aircraft manufacturing facility in Florida

The new site at Cecil Airport will produce the Phantom 3500 business jet and create hundreds of manufacturing and engineering jobs.

Williams International invests $1B to build aviation gas turbine engine manufacturing facility in Florida

Construction of the first of three facilities will begin later this year in Shoal River Industrial Park.

Bauducco Foods invests $200M to build new baked goods manufacturing facility in Florida

Bauducco Foods has broken ground on a new facility in Pasco County, bringing hundreds of jobs and expanding its production capabilities in the U.S.