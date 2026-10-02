Voortman Steel Machinery opens CNC steel processing machinery manufacturing facility in Illinois

Voortman Steel Machinery has opened a CNC steel processing machinery manufacturing facility in Monee, Illinois. The company, which is a global manufacturer of CNC steel processing machinery and software solutions, invested $51.4 million into the project and created 51 new jobs while retaining 40 existing positions.

The expansion includes a new 100,000-square-foot building. It is intended to help Voortman meet increased customer demand and support company growth by adding new jobs and capabilities. The facility will contribute to the company’s efforts to move its supply chain to Illinois.

The project was supported by the State of Illinois’ Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement with Voortman Steel Machinery.

New facility adds technical jobs and training opportunities

“This facility represents more than new walls and equipment — it represents new opportunities for people in this region, including technical jobs, hands-on training, and long-term career paths in a modern, clean manufacturing environment,” said Voortman USA President Ben Morrall in a September press release.

“Illinois has built one of the most robust economic development efforts in the country, and the Voortman expansion is a perfect example of our strategy in action,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Voortman’s new facility is strengthening the supply chain and reinforcing Illinois' position as a growing hub for advanced manufacturing.”

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