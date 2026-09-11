Hyundai Steel plans to open steel plant in Louisiana

Hyundai Steel plans to open a hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel manufacturing plant in Donaldsonville, La. The company, which is Hyundai Motor Group's steelmaking arm, will invest $5.8 billion into the project, creating an estimated 5,400 jobs, including 1,300 direct positions.



The new mill will be operated by Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel LLC, a joint venture between Hyundai Steel, Posco, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. Commercial production is targeted for 2029, with the facility expected to produce 2.7 million metric tons of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel sheets annually, primarily for automotive applications.



The project will use an electric arc furnace-based integrated steelmaking process. The mill also will use a direct reduction process as part of its steelmaking technology. The company says this will be the first electric arc furnace-based integrated steel mill in the U.S. and the first of its kind in North America.



The steel produced at the mill is intended to supply global automakers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia, with high-quality, low-carbon emissions steel.





Steel will support U.S. manufacturing, says Hyundai Steel

“As America strengthens its manufacturing leadership, steel will continue to power the next chapter of its industrial resurgence,” said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung in a September press release. “We are proud to contribute to that vision and to the future of 'Made in America'. Together, we will turn our shared ambitions into greater productivity and prosperity.”

Manufacturers investing in Louisiana

Bio-Lab invests at least $8 million to expand pool care products manufacturing facility in Louisiana

The expansion will add tableting and blending operations to increase finished goods production capacity for the company’s pool care product line.



Shintech to spend $3.4 billion on expansions at Louisiana PVC plant



State officials said the project is expected to create 163 new manufacturing jobs.



Air Liquide to spend $350 million to expand Louisiana industrial gas plant.



The expansion will help supply Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana LLC’s low-carbon steel mill with oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.



Industrial drone manufacturer to build new Louisiana plant



DMR Technology plans to hire 521 employees over the next decade.



