SteelFab plans $19 million steel manufacturing expansion in North Carolina

SteelFab, Inc. plans to expand its steel manufacturing operations in Fayetteville, N.C. The company, which fabricates structural steel for commercial and industrial projects, will invest more than $19 million in the project and create 38 new jobs.



The expansion will add 108,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Fayetteville. The facility will include three fabrication bays, two prep bays, two shape lines, an office and a break room.



SteelFab uses technology to fabricate up to 2,000 tons of material each week. The company said the material is then assembled and fabricated to serve commercial and industrial projects.



The project will receive a $125,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund. The grant is contingent on the company meeting job creation and capital investment targets, and requires matching participation from local governments.



The jobs could generate more than $2.6 million in annual payroll for the region, the North Carolina Department of Commerce said in a September press release.





SteelFab and state officials highlight investment and workforce



“SteelFab looks forward to substantially growing our business in Fayetteville,” said Rob Burlington, region president of SteelFab, Inc. “The grants from Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Commission and the State of North Carolina were extremely helpful in helping us realize our goal of a new manufacturing facility and growing workforce.”



We’re grateful that SteelFab is doubling down on Cumberland,” said Governor Josh Stein.

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