LS Electric plans $168 million switchgear manufacturing expansion in Utah

LS Electric plans to expand its switchgear manufacturing campus in Iron County, Utah, tripling production capacity by 2030. The company, which produces power distribution, automation and energy solutions, plans to invest approximately $168 million in the project by 2030, with the expansion adding three new production buildings.



The project will increase the campus footprint from 13,223 square feet to approximately 79,338 square feet, a sixfold expansion. The additional capacity will support demand for engineered power systems, particularly for hyperscale and AI data centers that require reliable power distribution.



The expanded Utah facility will serve as one of LS Electric's two primary North American production bases, alongside its Bastrop, Texas campus. LS Electric America plans to use the expanded manufacturing footprint to supply UL-compliant switchgear and power distribution solutions tailored to regional requirements while supporting consulting and specifying engineers, data center operators and infrastructure stakeholders.



The Utah Inland Port Authority approved a tax-reduction incentive for the project, providing a reduction of up to 30% of the increase in property taxes generated by the expansion over 25 years.

The expansion positions LS Electric Utah to support larger, multi-site infrastructure projects through coordinated design, manufacturing and field support across North America.

Manufacturers investing in Utah

Moog Inc. plans to expand aerospace and defense manufacturing in Utah



Moog projects adding 89 new, high-paying jobs and investing nearly $12 million in Utah over the next five years.



Stadler has opened rail vehicle manufacturing facility expansion in Utah



The expansion adds 245,000 square feet of manufacturing space and is expected to create up to 300 new local jobs, including youth apprenticeships.



Campbell Scientific opens newly expanded $40M Utah manufacturing site



The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity said the site expects to create 268 jobs.



Mars invests $2B to expand food and pet care manufacturing facilities in the United States



The investment includes a new $240 million Nature’s Bakery facility in Utah and a $450 million Royal Canin site in Ohio.



Hive Plastics invests $12.6M to build plastic products manufacturing facility in Utah



The company chose the Iron County site over a competing location in Nevada due to strong local support and strategic transportation access.