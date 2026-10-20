Moog Inc. plans to expand aerospace and defense manufacturing in Utah

Moog Inc. plans to expand its aerospace and defense manufacturing operations in West Valley City, Utah. The company, which designs and manufactures precision motion and fluid control systems for aerospace, defense, industrial and healthcare applications, plans to invest nearly $12 million in Utah and create 89 new jobs over five years.



The expansion will support production at Moog’s West Valley City operations, which manufacture advanced defense systems, weapon turrets and missile control components. Products include the Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform missile actuation systems, which provide steering and actuation control.



The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development awarded Moog a post-performance tax reduction through the state’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (EDTIF) program. Under the agreement, the project is projected to generate $29.3 million in new wages and $1.65 million in new state tax revenue over five years. The incentive provides a 28% tax credit, based on the program’s projections.

Expansion supports space and defense production

“Expanding our space and defense production operation in West Valley City is a direct reflection of the exceptional Utah workforce,” said John Boncaldo, government relations director at Moog in a September press release. “Their talent, dedication, and commitment to excellence make this facility a showcase — consistently delivering hardware with 100% quality, 100% on-time, advancing our mission of equipping those who defend freedom and explore the universe.”



“Moog has been an important part of West Valley City’s business community for many years, and we are thrilled to see the company make another significant investment in our city,” said Jonathan Springmeyer, director of economic development for West Valley City. “This expansion reinforces West Valley City’s growing role in Utah’s aerospace and defense industry while bringing new high-quality jobs and economic opportunities to our community.”

Manufacturers investing in Utah

Stadler has opened rail vehicle manufacturing facility expansion in Utah



The expansion adds 245,000 square feet of manufacturing space and is expected to create up to 300 new local jobs, including youth apprenticeships.



Lunar Resources to build new $85 million factory in Salt Lake County, Utah



The company says its “pulsed power” device factory will employ 400.



Campbell Scientific opens newly expanded $40M Utah manufacturing site



The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity said the site expects to create 268 jobs.



Hive Plastics invests $12.6M to build plastic products manufacturing facility in Utah



The company chose the Iron County site over a competing location in Nevada due to strong local support and strategic transportation access.



Texas Instruments invests $60B to expand semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Texas and Utah



The expansion will support over 60,000 U.S. jobs and produce hundreds of millions of chips daily.