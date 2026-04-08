Eaton to open new $30 million Nebraska switchgear factory

Eaton announced April 8 that it would spend $30 million to build a new, 370,000-square-foot medium-voltage switchgear factory in Bellevue, Nebraska, near Omaha. The company plans to hire 200 workers at the site. According to a company statement, the new factory will go towards fulfilling demand created by AI data centers. Medium-voltage switchgear equipment is also used in utility and industrial power generation and distribution systems.

Eaton said production of its air-insulated and gas-insulated switchgear factory would start in the first half of 2027, and hiring is expected to begin later this year. To accommodate the new factory, Eaton also said it would move its existing manufacturing capacity in Omaha to a new facility, with its employees transitioning to the new location “over time.”

In a statement, company leadership said the new factory would allow for rapid deployment of data centers.

What people are saying

“Eaton is making bold investments to drive growth—expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint, adding jobs and helping customers accelerate projects,” said Mike Yelton, president, Electrical Sector at Eaton. “We’ve reimagined how data centers are built and are providing a blueprint for rapid, repeatable deployment. As we continue to invest in U.S. manufacturing, we’re grateful for the strong support from the state of Nebraska and the city of Bellevue. Our newest manufacturing investment builds on the incredible abilities of our long-term employees in the region.”

“Eaton’s major expansion in Nebraska is evidence of the competitive advantages we offer to manufacturers,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “With unmatched affordability, a growing workforce, and business-like approach to governance, we’re making sure The Good Life is open for business. Eaton’s investment to boost production of electrical equipment in Nebraska will create great careers, while helping power the state’s energy industry.”

“Eaton’s investment in Bellevue marks a fantastic milestone for our community. We have made job creation the cornerstone of my administration, and we’re thrilled to partner with Eaton on this exciting new adventure by bringing hundreds of jobs to Bellevue. We look forward to a fruitful partnership for decades to come,” said Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike.

Manufacturers investing in Nebraska

Becton, Dickenson and Co. spending $110 million on Nebraska GLP-1 plant

The plant expansion will add 120 new jobs at the site and increase prefillable syringe production.

Investments in data center infrastructure

Arm Inc. to spend $71 million on Texas semiconductor lab expansion

The Texas governor’s office said the project would create 320 jobs at the Austin site.

Siemens Energy announces $1 billion in new Mississippi plant and US expansions

The German industrial giant says it will expand facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Texas.

Eaton to spend $50 million to open new Virginia manufacturing campus

The power management products company aims to meet demand for data center power control devices.