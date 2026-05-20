Intermountain Electronics to expand Illinois facility

Intermountain Electronics announced May 20 it would spend $15 million to add more than 100,000 square feet to their Centralia, Illinois power distribution equipment factory. According to a statement from the Illinois governor’s office, the expansion is also expected to add 60 new jobs.

The expansion, which company leadership said would help meet demand for power management products from data centers and renewable energy centers, is expected to finish by the end of 2028.

The power distribution units, or PDUs, the plant produces are reportedly used for managing fluctuations in energy sources from sources like solar panels and wind turbines. Illinois state leadership commenting on the announcement noted Illinois’ other growing businesses in the renewable energy business, including experimental nuclear startups like Nano Nuclear and battery manufacturers like Pure Lithium.

What people are saying

“This investment reinforces our commitment to Centralia and to manufacturing in the United States,” said Bobby Houston, CEO of Intermountain Electronics. “Our people, our partners, and this community have been central to our success, and we’re proud to continue building the future of energy and power distribution right here in Illinois.”

“Illinois has a storied tradition as a manufacturing powerhouse, and we are thrilled Intermountain Electronics chose to expand in Centralia. The company’s expansion will advance our clean energy production, create new jobs, and support Southern Illinois communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In Centralia and communities across the state, investments like these are driving innovation forward and delivering new opportunities for our world-class workforce.”

“Intermountain Electronics’ expansion in Centralia is another example of Illinois’ growing leadership in clean energy manufacturing and advanced industry,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “This investment will create good-paying jobs, strengthen Southern Illinois’ economy, and help ensure our state remains at the forefront of innovation, energy reliability, and workforce development for years to come.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks an important milestone not only for Intermountain Electronics, but for the Centralia community,” said Tim Benedict, General Manager of IE’s Centralia facility. “Demand for clean, reliable power is accelerating rapidly, driven by AI, data centers, and renewable energy. This expansion positions our Centralia team at the forefront of that growth while creating high-quality jobs and long-term economic opportunity for the region.”

Manufacturers investing in Illinois

Combe to spend $30 million to expand Illinois operations

The Clearasil parent company is moving operations into the state from California.

Hyundai to spend $452.5 million on trailer manufacturing in Illinois

The project is expected to create 2,475 new jobs.

CSL breaks ground on $1.5 billion expansion for plasma therapy plant

The pharmaceutical manufacturer said the expansion would add 300 new jobs.

Investments in data center infrastructure

ABB to spend $200 million on medium-voltage components in Europe

In March, the Swiss industrial company said it would spend $120 on a similar push in the United States.

Eaton to open new $30 million Nebraska switchgear factory

The power management company said the plant would be needed to meet demand from AI data centers.

Arm Inc. to spend $71 million on Texas semiconductor lab expansion

The Texas governor’s office said the project would create 320 jobs at the Austin site.