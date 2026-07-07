Stadler has opened rail vehicle manufacturing facility expansion in Utah

Stadler has opened an expanded rail vehicle manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company, which manufactures passenger rail vehicles, invested in a 245,000-square-foot expansion that is expected to create up to 300 new local jobs, including youth apprenticeships. The expansion increases the facility's manufacturing footprint to 475,000 square feet. It also marks the company's 10th anniversary of building trains in the United States.

The expanded campus includes a new welding hall, blasting booth, assembly hall, warehouse expansion, and electrical pre-assembly hall to increase production capacity and support customers across North America. A ceremonial groundbreaking was also held for a new CNC hall, where side, floor, and roof panels made from aluminum extrusions will be cut and prepared for welding.

The Salt Lake City facility manufactures passenger rail vehicles for projects including Caltrain in California, Metra in Chicago, TexRail in Fort Worth, Texas, and MARTA in Atlanta. The expansion is intended to increase the company's manufacturing capacity to support future rail projects throughout North America.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Martin Ritter, CEO, Stadler North America, said, "This milestone reflects not only how far we've come over the past decade, but also our long-term commitment to building trains, creating jobs, and investing in American manufacturing."

Spencer Cox, Governor of Utah, added, "Stadler's continued investment in Utah demonstrates the strength of our workforce and reinforces Utah's position as a premier destination for advanced manufacturing and innovation."

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