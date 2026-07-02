FormFactor invests $140 million to $170 million to build probe card manufacturing facility in Texas

FormFactor will build a probe card manufacturing facility in Farmers Branch, Texas. The new facility will receive a $24.2 million grant from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF).

The company, which provides electrical and optical test and measurement technologies for the semiconductor industry, is investing between $140 million and $170 million in the project and expects to create more than 600 new jobs.

The Farmers Branch facility will manufacture FormFactor's core probe card products, which are used to test integrated circuits during wafer-level manufacturing. According to the company, the expansion will increase its manufacturing capacity for advanced probe cards used by manufacturers of logic and memory chips.

The project is supported by a $24.2 million grant from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund, which is administered through the Texas CHIPS Office within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Mike Slessor, CEO, FormFactor, said, "We are pleased to partner with the State of Texas as we expand FormFactor’s manufacturing capacity. As the world’s leading supplier of advanced probe cards, which are used by global manufacturers of the logic and memory chips at the heart of the AI revolution and modern data centers, we play a critical role in the global semiconductor industry. We are grateful for Texas’ strong support of both FormFactor’s growth and the continued expansion of the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem.”

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, added, “Texas is where the technologies of tomorrow are manufactured today. I congratulate FormFactor on choosing Texas for this expansion. Their sizable investment in an advanced manufacturing facility in Farmers Branch fills a gap in the domestic semiconductor supply chain, creates hundreds of new, high-skilled jobs in North Texas, and advances Texas’ leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.”

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