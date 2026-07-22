Genesis Systems opens advanced manufacturing facility in Oklahoma

Genesis Systems has opened an advanced manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company, which manufactures WaterCube® atmospheric water generation systems, expects the project to support approximately 80 jobs and generate more than an estimated $250 million in economic impact over five years.

According to the company, the Tulsa location marks the first phase of a broader Oklahoma manufacturing expansion that builds on its existing operations in Tampa. The company said the project is expected to contribute to Oklahoma through advanced manufacturing activity, wages, procurement, infrastructure investment, and supply-chain development.

What people are saying

Matt Pinnell, Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma, said, “Oklahoma continues to attract advanced manufacturers developing technologies with national security importance and global impact. Investments that create skilled jobs, strengthen domestic production capability, and expand innovation ecosystems contribute to long-term economic growth for Oklahoma communities while reinforcing America’s industrial competitiveness.”

Manufacturers investing in Oklahoma

Kratos to build turbojet engine manufacturing facility in Oklahoma

The new facility will initially produce 500 engines annually and is expected to create 60 high-quality jobs.

Blue Whale Materials to receive $55M to expand lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Oklahoma

BWM will invest $110 million into the project, allowing the plant to process up to 50,000 tons of battery feedstock annually.

NorSun invests $620 million to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma

Construction is expected to begin in 2024, with production starting in 2026.

GF Central Plastics begins construction on $30 million manufacturing plant in Oklahoma

When operational, the new facility will house GF Central Plastics' gas meter fabrication department.