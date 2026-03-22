SpaceX, Tesla announce plans to develop advanced chip manufacturing facility in Texas

The project, called Terafab, is designed to address growing chip demand across multiple AI-driven applications and is projected to cost at least $20 billion.
March 24, 2026
2 min read
Roschetzky Photography | Shutterstock
SpaceX, Tesla announce plans to develop advanced chip manufacturing facility in Texas

SpaceX has announced plans to open an advanced chip manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas.

The Terafab complex will consist of two separate chip fabrication plants, each dedicated to producing a single chip design. One facility will manufacture chips for Tesla vehicles and Optimus humanoid robots, while the other will produce chips intended for artificial intelligence data centers operating in space.

The facility is expected to generate up to one terawatt of computing capacity annually, significantly exceeding the current U.S. output of roughly half a terawatt. The chips designed for space applications will be engineered to operate in harsher environments, including higher temperatures, to support AI satellite systems.

The project, expected to cost upward of US$20 billion, is a collaboration involving SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI, reflecting a broader strategy to meet internal demand for advanced semiconductors. According to Musk, existing global chip production would only satisfy a small portion of the future needs of his companies, necessitating in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Initially, the Terafab will be a massive chip manufacturing plant located next to Tesla's Giga Texas in Austin, with chip design, lithography, fabrication, memory production, packaging, and testing all projected to take place under one roof. 

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla and SpaceX, said, "we either build the Terafab or we don’t have the chips, and we need the chips, so we build the Terafab.”

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About the Author

Thomas Wilk

Thomas Wilk

editor in chief

Thomas Wilk joined Plant Services as editor in chief in 2014. Previously, Wilk was content strategist / mobile media manager at Panduit. Prior to Panduit, Tom was lead editor for Battelle Memorial Institute's Environmental Restoration team, and taught business and technical writing at Ohio State University for eight years. Tom holds a BA from the University of Illinois and an MA from Ohio State University

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