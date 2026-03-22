SpaceX, Tesla announce plans to develop advanced chip manufacturing facility in Texas

SpaceX has announced plans to open an advanced chip manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas.

The Terafab complex will consist of two separate chip fabrication plants, each dedicated to producing a single chip design. One facility will manufacture chips for Tesla vehicles and Optimus humanoid robots, while the other will produce chips intended for artificial intelligence data centers operating in space.

The facility is expected to generate up to one terawatt of computing capacity annually, significantly exceeding the current U.S. output of roughly half a terawatt. The chips designed for space applications will be engineered to operate in harsher environments, including higher temperatures, to support AI satellite systems.

The project, expected to cost upward of US$20 billion, is a collaboration involving SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI, reflecting a broader strategy to meet internal demand for advanced semiconductors. According to Musk, existing global chip production would only satisfy a small portion of the future needs of his companies, necessitating in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Initially, the Terafab will be a massive chip manufacturing plant located next to Tesla's Giga Texas in Austin, with chip design, lithography, fabrication, memory production, packaging, and testing all projected to take place under one roof.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla and SpaceX, said, "we either build the Terafab or we don’t have the chips, and we need the chips, so we build the Terafab.”

Manufacturers investing in Texas

Large-scale additive manufacturing company opens new headquarters and facility in Austin, Texas

Caracol's new U.S. headquarters will include an innovation space for developing alongside local manufacturers.

Race Rock expands manufacturing capacity with new Texas facility

This investment will help the company support Texas and the country’s evolving infrastructure landscape.

TMEIC to build PV inverter manufacturing facility in Texas

The plant will produce 9 GW annually, with future expansion availability based on market demands.