SpaceX plans to build spaceport in Louisiana

SpaceX plans to build a commercial spaceport in Vermilion Parish, La., the company announced in August, with construction expected to begin in 2027 and the first launch anticipated as soon as 2029. The company, which develops launch systems, spacecraft and satellite communications technologies, plans to invest $100 billion in the project and create 3,000 direct jobs over the next 10 years.

The facility will become SpaceX’s fourth launch site and its largest, supporting the company’s plans to launch the Starship vehicle more often. At completion, the site is expected to have five launch complexes, each containing two launch pads and a propellant farm.

Power generation infrastructure, vehicle processing facilities and housing for employees and their families will all sit on the property. The spaceport is designed to support missions to Earth orbit, the Moon and Mars, as well as launches associated with orbital data centers and Starlink internet connectivity.

Louisiana is offering SpaceX an incentive package tied to its capital investment, job creation and a $25 million charitable contribution to the Community Foundation of Acadiana. The deal includes customized recruitment assistance through Louisiana Economic Development’s LED FastStart program. SpaceX is also expected to participate in the state’s Aerospace Facilities and Activities Rebate and High Impact Jobs programs.

What officials say about the project

“Thank you Governor Landry and the people of Louisiana for joining us on this journey, and for their help in the years ahead as we work together to build one of the most inspirational places on the planet,” said SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk in an August press release.

“Today is a pivotal moment for Louisiana. This announcement pushes our state beyond $250 billion in new investment and puts us at the center of the next great frontier,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

Manufacturers investing in Louisiana

Hyundai Steel plans to open steel plant in Louisiana

Commercial production is targeted to begin in 2029 with an annual capacity of 2.7 million metric tons.

Bio-Lab invests at least $8 million to expand pool care products manufacturing facility in Louisiana

The expansion will add tableting and blending operations to increase finished goods production capacity for the company’s pool care product line.

Shintech to spend $3.4 billion on expansions at Louisiana PVC plant

State officials said the project is expected to create 163 new manufacturing jobs.

Electronic component manufacturer to build new $55.2 million Louisiana factory

MMR Group's new factory will supply modular systems to data centers and employ about 200.

Ascentek invests $50M to build manufacturing assistance facility in Louisiana

The expansion will also enhance operations at the company’s existing production and distribution center in Caddo Parish.