Coastal Machine & Supply will expand precision manufacturing facility in Louisiana

Coastal Machine & Supply plans to expand its precision manufacturing facility in Carencro, La. The company, which manufactures precision components for aerospace, space, defense and oil and gas applications, will invest $25.5 million in the project. The initiative will create 129 direct jobs and, potentially, 111 indirect jobs.

The expansion will take place at the company's existing facility in Lafayette Parish. First to rise will be a 20,000-square-foot addition, followed by up to 100,000 additional square feet built in phases. The added space will support production of large, complex precision components and accommodate additional workforce and engineering needs.

Construction is expected to start in fall 2026, with the first phase scheduled for completion before August 2027.

Louisiana has offered the company an incentives package that includes workforce development assistance through LED FastStart. Coastal Machine & Supply is also expected to take advantage of the state's High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Expansion targets aerospace and defense manufacturing

“The talent in this region is undeniable — and SpaceX’s decision to invest historic capital in Louisiana tells you they see it too,” Coastal Machine & Supply CEO Kody Guidry said in a September press release. “Manufacturing is here to stay and grow in Louisiana. We’re proud of what this expansion means for our community, our state, and most of all, our employees.”

“This continued momentum in advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense is building an even brighter future for Lafayette and the Acadiana Region,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet.

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