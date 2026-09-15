Coastal Machine & Supply will expand precision component manufacturing facility in Louisiana

Coastal Machine & Supply has opened a precision component manufacturing expansion in Carencro, La., according to a press release on Sept. 2. The company, which manufactures large, complex precision components for aerospace, defense, space and oil and gas programs, will invest $25.5 million into the project. In addition, the organization plans to create129 new jobs while retaining 58 current positions.

The expansion, which will take place at the company's existing, will begin with a 20,000-square-foot addition. Up to 100,000 additional square feet will be built in phases.

The added space will increase the company's capacity to manufacture large, complex precision components while supporting additional workforce and engineering needs, Coastal Machine & Supply said.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2026, with the first phase expected to be completed before August 2027.

The Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 111 additional indirect new jobs, for a total of 240 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

To support the project, the state of Louisiana offered Coastal Machine & Supply an incentives package, including the workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to take advantage of the state's High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Coastal expansion supports aerospace and defense growth

“Six years ago, Coastal made a deliberate bet: that the same precision, discipline and workmanship that served the Gulf’s energy industry could serve the nation’s space and defense programs,” Coastal Machine & Supply CEO Kody Guidry said in the press release. “That bet is paying off.”

“Coastal’s strategic diversification into aerospace and defense showcases the innovation and adaptability of our local manufacturers and positions the company for tremendous growth,” said Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Mandi Mitchell.

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