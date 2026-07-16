Bio-Lab invests at least $8 million to expand pool care products manufacturing facility in Louisiana

Bio-Lab plans to expand its pool care products manufacturing facility in Westlake, Louisiana. The project will add finished goods production capacity through new tableting and blending operations at the existing manufacturing site.

The company, which manufactures pool and spa treatment products, is investing at least $8 million in the project and expects to create 64 direct new jobs while retaining 122 existing positions. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the expansion will also generate 177 indirect jobs, bringing the total potential new job opportunities to 241 in the Southwest Region.

The expansion will take place at Bio-Lab's existing manufacturing facility in Westlake. The investment will add tableting and blending capabilities to the site's chemical production operations to support finished goods manufacturing for the company's pool care product line, improve production efficiency and support long-term operations. Site preparation is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with construction continuing through the end of the year and operations expected to begin in early 2027.

To support the project, the state of Louisiana offered a competitive incentives package that includes workforce development services through LED FastStart and $1 million from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure improvements. The company also expects to participate in the state's Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Expansion strengthens domestic production

In a recent quote, Jeff Schmitt, chief of staff, KIK Consumer Products, said, “At KIK Consumer Products, this investment in Lake Charles is about building resilience capability in Lake Charles to ensure high availability of the products that families count on every season to keep their pool water clean and safe. By adding a new tableting and blending operation at our Lake Charles site, we’re building upon a strong, dependable domestic source for our core pool sanitizing tablets – strengthening our supply chain, supporting our retail partners’ growth, and ensuring we can serve customers reliably for years to come.

Louisiana was the clear choice for this expansion. We have a deep-rooted presence in Lake Charles, a skilled local workforce, and outstanding infrastructure and utility partners already in place. Just as importantly, Louisiana Economic Development has been a true partner – from the Quality Jobs program and LED FastStart workforce training to the Louisiana state’s competitive incentive programs. That partnership, combined with the talent and work ethic of the Lake Charles community, gave us the confidence to invest here and grow here.”

Manufacturers investing in Louisiana

Element USA to spend $850 million on Louisiana rare metals refinery

Louisiana Economic Development says the production site will create 200 new jobs with an average salary of $90,000.

First Solar officially opens new $1.1 billion Louisiana solar panel factory

The factory officially started production in July, several months ahead of schedule.

Electronic component manufacturer to build new $55.2 million Louisiana factory

MMR Group's new factory will supply modular systems to data centers and employ about 200.

Ascentek invests $50M to build manufacturing assistance facility in Louisiana

The expansion will also enhance operations at the company’s existing production and distribution center in Caddo Parish.

Steel fabricator invests $3.2M to expand Louisiana manufacturing plant

The project will add 5,600 square feet of advanced fabrication space at FSP’s facility.



