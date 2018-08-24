EchoPro pulse radar liquid level sensors provide reliable measurement
These 26 GHz pulse radar sensors work with foaming, vaporous, corrosive and dirty media, from ambient environments to high temperature, pressure or vacuum. EchoPro is offered in five intrinsically safe models for your storage, process or lift station applications, with stainless, Teflon or Nylon construction, and push button display or software configuration with HART communication.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments