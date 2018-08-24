Plant Services

/ / / / EchoPro pulse radar liquid level sensors provide reliable measurement

EchoPro pulse radar liquid level sensors provide reliable measurement

These 26 GHz pulse radar sensors work with foaming, vaporous, corrosive and dirty media, from ambient environments to high temperature, pressure or vacuum. EchoPro is offered in five intrinsically safe models for your storage, process or lift station applications, with stainless, Teflon or Nylon construction, and push button display or software configuration with HART communication.

1808 EchoPro Pulse
Category:
Equipment
Product Type:
Fluid Handling
Manufacturer:
Flowline
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 