US Conec plans $149.7 million optical interconnect manufacturing expansion in North Carolina

US Conec plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Hickory, N.C., by equipping and upfitting a 221,000-square-foot industrial building at the Catawba Commerce Center in Fairgrove Business Park.



The company designs and manufactures precision components for high-density fiber connections used in advanced computing infrastructure, enterprise networks and telecommunications systems. It will invest $149.7 million in the project and create 224 new jobs.



The expansion and hiring are expected to be completed by the end of 2030. The new facility will support manufacturing, research and development, administrative operations and distribution. The project is intended to increase production capacity to meet growing demand for optical connectivity components.



The expansion will receive support through a performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund. The state program will provide $500,000 in assistance, contingent on meeting job creation and capital investment targets and receiving matching participation from local governments.

US Conec says expansion will increase manufacturing capacity and meet demand

“We appreciate the strong partnership of Catawba County leaders as US Conec continues to grow in the community,” said Tracey Horton, president of US Conec, in an October press release. “This expansion will create highly skilled jobs, enhance our manufacturing capabilities in Catawba County, and help meet growing demand driven by deployments of advanced computing infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to invest in our team, our operations, and a community that has supported advanced manufacturing and our continued growth.”



“North Carolina companies appreciate the advantages of operating in our state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “US Conec’s decision to expand here validates the strength of our manufacturing base, our skilled talent, and our stable business climate.”

Manufacturers investing in North Carolina

Caterpillar plans to open compact equipment manufacturing facility in North Carolina



The investment will expand manufacturing capacity for products serving the Cat Compact business.



Asahi Kasei has opened battery separator coating manufacturing facility in North Carolina



The Charlotte operation is the first step toward establishing a regional supply structure for wet-process separators.



Morinaga America Foods opens new $136 million Hi-Chew factory in North Carolina



The new factory, Morinaga’s second outside of Asia, is expected to hire 204.



TSEA Energy to build new voltage regulator factory in North Carolina



The $25 million plant is expected to create 160 jobs.



Toyota starts battery production at new $13.9 billion North Carolina factory



The company added that it plans to spend $10 billion more on the U.S. in coming years.