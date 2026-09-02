Prysmian invests over $1B in fiber and glass manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Prysmian has invested more than $1 billion to expand its fiber and glass manufacturing operations in Claremont, N.C., the company said on Aug. 12.



The company, which produces cable and fiber products for electrical transmission and digital connectivity, will invest more than $1 billion in the project and create 385 new jobs.



The expansion will add 975,000 square feet to Prysmian’s current footprint in Claremont. The project will include a vertically integrated glass production facility as well as upgrades to existing buildings that will double the company’s capacity for fiber optic manufacturing.



The new positions will have an average annual salary of $60,870, compared with Catawba County’s average of $56,937. The jobs could generate more than $23.4 million in annual payroll for the region, according to the office of Governor Josh Stein.



Prysmian Cables and Systems USA, LLC will receive a performance-based grant of $1 million from the One North Carolina Fund to support the expansion. The company must invest $665 million and meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for OneNC grant payments.

Prysmian cites U.S. demand for digital solutions

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth of the U.S. demand for advanced digital solutions,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America, in a press release. “We are one of just three U.S. manufacturers of fiber and optical cables, and now we are committing more than a billion dollars to new innovative solutions and transformational capacity growth.”



“This expansion reflects our shared commitment to building a thriving technology ecosystem that creates opportunities for employers and employees across every sector to innovate, invest, and grow while strengthening our contributions to the global economy,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley.

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