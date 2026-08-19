Prysmian invests more than $1 billion to expand fiber optic cable manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Prysmian plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Claremont, North Carolina, adding 385 jobs and expanding its Catawba County campus. The company, which specializes in cabling solutions and is a world leader in cable manufacturing, is investing more than $1 billion in the project, with 385 new jobs expected to be created.

The company currently employs about 680 people at its Claremont facility, which is a 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing operation. The facility produces the glass used inside fiber optic cables as well as the cables themselves.

The expansion will more than double Prysmian’s U.S. fiber optic production capacity, including its glass preform and fiber manufacturing processes, while also increasing cable production. Construction is expected to take 20-24 months.

The project is supported by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Catawba Valley Community College, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, Catawba County, the City of Claremont and the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

Demand for advanced digital solutions

In a recent quote, Andrea Pirondini, Prysmian North America CEO, said, "This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth of the U.S. demand for advanced digital solutions. We are one of just three U.S. manufacturers of fiber and optical cables, and now we are committing more than a billion dollars to new innovative solutions and transformational capacity growth,”

Josh Stein, governor of North Carolina, added, “This billion-dollar investment is more proof that North Carolina is leading the way on innovation and job creation. Companies understand the value of our highly skilled manufacturing workforce that helps to power their strategic growth.”

Manufacturers investing in North Carolina

Goldhofer to build US headquarters, factory in North Carolina

The $19.5 million plant is expected to create 80 new jobs.

JetZero to build $4 billion airplane factory in North Carolina

The company plans to hire more than 14,000 over the next decade.

TSEA Energy to build new voltage regulator factory in North Carolina

The $25 million plant is expected to create 160 jobs.

US Forged Rings to build new $875 million factory in North Carolina

The company says the first two phases of the plant’s operation will create 625 new jobs.

Novartis to spend $771 million on North Carolina pharma plant expansion

The company says the expansion will create 700 jobs by 2030.



