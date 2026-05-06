Corning to partner with Nvidia for three new factories in North Carolina and Texas

Corning said the new factories would add 3,000 employees to the company.
May 6, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
Corning Inc.
69fb8ee05334e9e4128974fb Corning2048specmatfiber110207

Corning Inc. and Nvidia announced May 6 that the two companies would form a partnership to expand Corning’s manufacturing capacity for U.S. fiber-optic cables by 50%. According to a joint press release from the manufacturing companies, Corning will build three new factories in North Carolina and Texas and hire 3,000.

The companies’ statement noted that NVIDIA graphics processing units, including those specialized for use in AI architecture, require “unprecedented” amounts of optical fiber and photonics components. The joint statement did not specify the terms of any binding deal between the two companies.

Neither company disclosed specific locations in the United States where Corning’s new plants would be built, beyond that they would be in North Carolina and Texas, and the companies did not estimate how much the new plants would cost.

In a statement, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Corning would bolster U.S. manufacturing and advance the development of AI. Wendell Weeks, CEO of Corning, without naming terms, said Nvidia was “directly fueling” his company’s expansion and investing in the manufacturing of AI components.

What people are saying

“What NVIDIA is doing is nothing short of extraordinary, not just for the future of artificial intelligence, but for the American advanced manufacturing workforce,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, CEO and president of Corning. “Their commitment is directly fueling the expansion of our U.S. manufacturing footprint and creating more than 3,000 new, high-paying jobs for American workers. This partnership is proof that AI is not just a technology story. It is a manufacturing story, and it is happening here in the United States. Together with NVIDIA, we are ensuring the critical technologies powering AI are invented, engineered and built in America.”

“AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout of our time — and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate American manufacturing and supply chains,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together with Corning, we are inventing the future of computing with advanced optical technologies — building the foundation for AI infrastructure where intelligence moves at the speed of light while advancing the proud tradition of Made in America.”

About the Author

Ryan Secard

Ryan Secard joined Endeavor B2B in 2020 as a news editor for IndustryWeek. He currently contributes to IW, American Machinist, Foundry Management & Technology, and Plant Services on breaking manufacturing news, new products, plant openings and closures, and labor issues in manufacturing.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

The word on the street: Five reliability professionals share their top challenges
Ask the Experts: How to achieve compressed air system efficiency gains