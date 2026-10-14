Caterpillar plans to open compact equipment manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Caterpillar plans to open a compact equipment manufacturing facility in Sanford, N.C. The company, which produces construction equipment and other machinery, intends to invest approximately $1 billion in the project.

The facility will manufacture compact track loaders and telehandlers, machines used in construction, landscaping, agriculture and material handling. The additional production capacity is intended to help meet customer demand and improve access to the equipment.

Caterpillar plans to incorporate automation, digital production systems, advanced manufacturing technologies and integrated logistics capabilities into the facility. These technologies and systems are intended to improve safety, product quality and operational performance while creating a more connected and efficient manufacturing operation.

The site was chosen because of the manufacturing expertise and operations which already exist in Sanford, the skills of the local workforce and because Caterpillar already operates in the state.

What Caterpillar says about the investment

“As demand for compact equipment continues to increase, we're investing to better serve this growing segment of customers,” said Caterpillar Construction Industries Group President Rod Shurman in a September press release. “This investment is another way we are solving our customers’ toughest challenges by expanding access to the products, solutions and services they need to work more efficiently.”

Manufacturers investing in North Carolina

SteelFab plans $19 million steel manufacturing expansion in North Carolina

The facility will add 108,000 square feet of space and 38 new jobs.

AbbVie to build new $1.4 billion pharmaceutical campus in North Carolina

The company expects to create 734 positions for manufacturing operators, lab technicians, and scientists at the site.

Morinaga America Foods opens new $136 million Hi-Chew factory in North Carolina

The new factory, Morinaga’s second outside of Asia, is expected to hire 204.

TSEA Energy to build new voltage regulator factory in North Carolina

The $25 million plant is expected to create 160 jobs.

Novartis to spend $771 million on North Carolina pharma plant expansion

The company says the expansion will create 700 jobs by 2030.