Asahi Kasei has opened battery separator coating manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Materials and chemicals company Asahi Kasei has opened a wet-process lithium-ion battery separator coating facility in Charlotte, N.C.

The Japanese company, which produces wet- and dry-process battery separators, invested in the new coating line as part of its North American battery separator strategy.

The new Hipore wet-process lithium-ion battery separator coating line expands production capacity at Asahi Kasei's existing Celgard manufacturing facility in Charlotte and establishes North America-based coating and supply capabilities for the company's wet-process separator technology. Commercial production is scheduled to begin in the second half of fiscal year 2026.

The investment decision was made in 2023. The new operation will add wet-process separator production to the Charlotte site's existing dry-process separator manufacturing capabilities. The facility represents the first step toward establishing a regional supply structure for wet-process separators.

Construction of Asahi Kasei's wet-process separator facility in Canada is also progressing according to plan, the company said in an August press release. The Charlotte coating line and planned Canadian plant are intended to establish a regional supply framework for wet-process separators.

The company entered into a capacity rights agreement related to the facility with Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

Charlotte line advances North American supply strategy

“Opening the Charlotte coating line is a key milestone in establishing our North American supply platform for battery separators,” said Ryu Taniguchi, president of Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Corporation. “By leveraging Celgard’s experienced workforce and established operations, we are expanding our North American product portfolio to include both dry-process and Hipore wet-process technologies.”

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