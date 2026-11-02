Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama expands vehicle and engine production

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) plans to expand vehicle and engine manufacturing at its Montgomery, Ala., facility. The project represents a capital investment of $412,885,541 and the creation of 53 new full-time positions with an average hourly wage of $30.03 ($62,467 annually).



The expansion will increase engine production to support hybrid and extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) technologies. HMMA will introduce multi-engine production, including hybrid engines, and implement EREV technology to support its expanded vehicle lineup.



The Montgomery facility will also be prepared to manufacture the next-generation Tucson, including hybrid variants, and the redesigned Santa Fe.

Hyundai investment supports expanded automotive manufacturing capabilities

"Since its founding in Montgomery 24 years ago, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama has become synonymous with cutting-edge design and endless innovation in performance,” said Governor Kay Ivey in an October press release. “Alabama and Hyundai are a winning team, and this substantial investment to enhance Hyundai’s well-known automotive line will propel our successful partnership to even greater heights.



“These investments will support new vehicle production, expanded engine manufacturing capabilities and advanced propulsion technologies that provide customers with greater choice and flexibility as the automotive industry continues to evolve,” said HMMA Chief Operating Officer Mark Rader.

Manufacturers investing in Alabama



Coca-Cola Bottling Company United opens beverage manufacturing campus in Alabama



The 576,000-square-foot campus occupies roughly 100 acres of the former Stockham Valves and Fittings property.



Duotech Services opens defense electronics sustainment facility in Alabama



The new facility is located in Huntsville's Research Park, positioning the company closer to its defense industry partners.



Virginia Transformer to build new Alabama transformer plant, hire 1,100



The plant, Virginia Transformer’s seventh in North America, will feature a dedicated rail spur and on-site training center.



JST to build $500 million electronic connector expansion in Alabama



The Japanese company expects to add 80 more jobs to the site, which currently employs 25.



KettenWulf will spend $34 million on new Alabama factory



The German company manufactures conveyor chains, drive chains and sprockets for industrial customers.