Duotech Services opens defense electronics sustainment facility in Alabama

Duotech Services has opened a 25,000-square-foot defense electronics sustainment facility in Huntsville, Alabama. The company, which provides lifecycle sustainment solutions for military and aerospace electronic systems, invested $4 million into the project and expects the facility to create 50 new, high-quality jobs.

The facility will test, repair, remanufacture and sustain electronic systems and subsystems supporting U.S. and allied defense platforms, with a particular emphasis on missile and missile defense systems. Its capabilities include electronics depot services, rapid prototyping, engineering support and technology sustainment.

Duotech addresses electronics obsolescence by repairing and remanufacturing critical components no longer supported by original manufacturers.



The facility, located in Huntsville's Research Park, has achieved AS9100D certification.

Duotech team sees Huntsville as a talent and defense-industry hub

The site was chosen in part due to access to a skilled workforce.



“There's such a robust pool of talent here, from technicians to engineers to program managers, that we felt we could more quickly expand our business by locating here,” said Dan Bader, president and CEO of Duotech Services, in an August press release. “It's just a great spot to be for recruiting. And a lot of the work we do is for the big primes in the defense industry, and everybody's got a presence here, so we can more quickly work with people, find them, have discussions and grow our business just because everybody's here.”



Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair praised the new facility, saying it will create jobs.



“Protecting our national security and growing our nation's defense capabilities is a critical aspect of our manufacturing sector and Alabama is proud to add Duotech to our bench of industry innovators. Duotech's investment here strengthens our position as a global leader in aerospace and defense, brings quality jobs to our citizens and enhances our overall economy,” McNair said in the press release. “We know Duotech will find in Alabama the workforce, community partners and infrastructure to be successful.”

Manufacturers investing in Alabama

Virginia Transformer to build new Alabama transformer plant, hire 1,100

The planned 90-acre facility in Colbert County will produce power transformers ranging from 2 megavolt-amperes to 500 MVA and include a dedicated rail spur, training center and automated warehousing system.



Aquatic Leisure Technologies to build first U.S. manufacturing site in Opp, Alabama

The 56,000-square-foot facility will manufacture Aqua Technics fiberglass swimming pools.



Butting invests $61M to build stainless steel pipe manufacturing facility in Alabama



The German manufacturer plans to build its North American headquarters and first U.S. production facility on more than 50 acres in Loxley, with the project expected to create up to 100 jobs.



Aerospace manufacturer begins construction on SAS Campus in Alabama



The 40,000-square-foot Huntsville facility includes 30,000 square feet of flexible manufacturing space and is expected to create 60 jobs.



KettenWulf will spend $34 million on new Alabama factory



The German company plans to expand in order to manufacture additional conveyor chains, drive chains and sprockets for industrial customers.