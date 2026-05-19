Virginia Transformer to build new Alabama transformer plant, hire 1,100

Virginia Transformer announced May 19 it would build a new power transformer plant in Colbert County, Alabama. According to a company release, the new expansion will employ 1,100 people upon achieving full production and produce a range of power transformers from 2 Megavolt-Amperes through 500 MVA. The company said the new plant, its seventh in North America, would allow it to shorten lead times for customers and meet demand from heavy manufacturing, mining, and energy infrastructure.

The new plant will cover about 90 acres, the company said, with a dedicated Norfolk Southern rail spur for shipping, an on-site training center, and an automated warehousing system. The design of the plant will be based on the company’s existing 500kV factory in Rincon, Georgia.

What people are saying

"For more than 50 years, Virginia Transformer's growth has been driven by our commitment to delivering for our customers – we are The Commitment Company," said Prabhat Jain, CEO of Virginia Transformer. "This investment represents the latest addition in our ongoing expansion across North America, will create our seventh manufacturing facility, and reflects our confidence in the markets and customers we serve, as well as our dedicated workforce. We are recognized throughout the industry as an engineering company that crafts and delivers premium-quality transformers within the shortest lead times—products designed for a 60-year service life," Jain added. "This investment strengthens that position and ensures we will continue scaling to meet our customers' evolving needs."

"Muscle Shoals is known around the world for its musical legacy, but companies like Virginia Transformer know the Shoals can make a lot more than music," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. "With a driven, skilled workforce, our business-friendly climate and unbeatable quality of life, the Shoals and all of Alabama are indeed open for business. Virginia Transformer will add value to the community with this advanced-manufacturing investment and employment opportunities."

"Virginia Transformer's decision to locate its newest manufacturing facility in the Shoals is a powerful endorsement of Northwest Alabama's highly skilled manufacturing workforce, strategic location, and capacity for continued industrial growth," said Kevin Jackson, President of the Shoals EDA. "For generations, the Shoals has built a reputation for producing talented men and women who excel in advanced manufacturing environments, and that workforce will be a tremendous asset as Virginia Transformer grows its operations here. This project was made possible through strong collaboration among our many economic development partners, and we look forward to building a long-lasting partnership with Virginia Transformer that benefits the company and our region for years to come."

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