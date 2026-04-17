JST to build $500 million electronic connector expansion in Alabama

JST Corp. and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced April 17 that JST would spend $500 million on a new electronic connectors expansion in Guntersville, Alabama. The 540,000-square-foot project is expected to create 80 jobs on the site. JST has operated a small factory in Guntersville since 2003, which currently employs 25 people.

In a state release, company officials emphasized the inclusion of automation in the expansions’ design, which will reportedly feature “AI-driven automation” in each stage of production, including injection molding, stamping, plating, connector and cable assembly.

What people are saying

“We are excited to expand on our success in Guntersville,” said Phillip Mosley, sales manager for JST. “This will be a showcase for both the company and the state, combining our AI-driven automation with Alabama’s natural beauty in a unique facility.”

“When companies move to Alabama, the talented and hard-working people of our state come alongside them in every way. From committed employees to loyal supporters, they are focused on success,” Governor Ivey said. “We are thrilled to see JST grow its presence in Guntersville and eager to watch this new operation come to life.”

“Innovative companies like JST are the backbone of our thriving advanced manufacturing sector,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair. “They show what is possible when strategy, ingenuity and commitment combine in developments that help bring prosperity to every corner of the state.”

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