Coca-Cola Bottling Company United opens beverage manufacturing campus in Alabama

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, a private Coca-Cola bottling firm, has opened a new beverage manufacturing campus in Birmingham, Ala., according to a September press release.

The company, which produces and distributes bottled beverages directly to stores, invested approximately $350 million into the project. The new campus is expected to create up to 50 new jobs while retaining more than 750 existing positions.

Located in Birmingham’s Kingston community, the campus covers 576,000 square feet on roughly 100 acres of the former Stockham Valves and Fittings property.

Jefferson County approved $2 million for brownfield remediation associated with the redevelopment of the former industrial site.

The Birmingham Business Alliance has fostered industrial growth in the area, seeing 20 food and beverage companies invest more than $1 billion over the last five years.

“Birmingham offers food and beverage companies a strong combination of workforce, infrastructure and an established industry presence,” said JC Matthews, director of economic development at the Birmingham Business Alliance, in an emailed statement to Plant Services. “We’re seeing that foundation translate into continued investment, with companies expanding their operations and creating new opportunities across the region.”

Manufacturers investing in Alabama

Duotech Services opens defense electronics sustainment facility in Alabama

The new facility is located in Huntsville's Research Park, positioning the company closer to its defense industry partners.

Virginia Transformer to build new Alabama transformer plant, hire 1,100

The plant, Virginia Transformer’s seventh in North America, will feature a dedicated rail spur and on-site training center.

JST to build $500 million electronic connector expansion in Alabama

The Japanese company expects to add 80 more jobs to the site, which currently employs 25.

KettenWulf will spend $34 million on new Alabama factory

The German company manufactures conveyor chains, drive chains and sprockets for industrial customers.

Bad Boy Mowers to build new $10.5 million Alabama tractor plant

The company plans for the site to produce about 9,000 tractors a year.