Gradian opens thermal management manufacturing facility in Minnesota

Gradian Thermal Solutions has opened a 500,000-square-foot thermal management manufacturing facility in Dayton, Minn. The company, which manufactures thermal management equipment for mission-critical environments, invested approximately $60 million in the project and expects to increase its companywide workforce from approximately 150 employees to around 1,000.



Production at the Dayton facility began in June, and the company continues to increase capacity. The plant expands Gradian's manufacturing capabilities across its portfolio of liquid cooling systems, chillers, air handling equipment, commissioning products and prefabricated solutions.



The facility includes assembly lines, fabrication equipment and an end-of-line testing laboratory dedicated to its chiller product line. These capabilities support manufacturing, assembly and testing operations for customers in data center, industrial and commercial markets.



The Dayton facility joins Gradian's 180,000-square-foot manufacturing operation in Maple Grove, Minn., and its 100,000-square-foot facility in Guadalajara, Mexico, bringing its total manufacturing footprint to approximately 780,000 square feet.



The company is hiring for engineering, project management, accounting, production, fabrication and assembly positions at the Dayton facility.

Vertically integrated manufacturing supports quality and production capacity

"The Dayton expansion is a deliberate investment in our ability to meet the growing demands of mission-critical thermal management applications for our ever-growing customer base," said Jason Ulett, Chief Operating Officer, in an October press release. "At the core of this expansion is a vertically integrated operating model, enabling dedicated assembly and testing capabilities specifically designed to ensure quality, performance, and scalability."

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