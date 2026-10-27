Audi plans to open SUV manufacturing plant in Georgia

Audi plans to open a premium SUV manufacturing plant in Perry, Georgia, establishing its first U.S. production site. The company, which produces premium vehicles, plans to invest approximately $4 billion in the project and create about 4,500 jobs. This will be its first U.S. production site.



The plant is designed to produce up to 200,000 vehicles annually, with production expected to begin in the early 2030s. Audi plans to manufacture premium SUVs tailored to North American customers at the facility.



The facility will be designed around Audi’s future manufacturing requirements, emphasizing efficient and flexible production processes that can respond to changing customer needs and market demand. The company also plans to integrate advanced manufacturing technologies and develop a local supplier network.

Audi executives discuss manufacturing technology and investment

Audi’s production leadership said building a new facility will allow the company to incorporate technology and flexible manufacturing processes from the outset.



“Building a new plant from the ground up allows us to rethink manufacturing from day one,” said Gerd Walker, member of the board of management of AUDI AG for production and logistics, in an October press release. “We can design highly efficient and flexible production processes, integrate advanced technologies and develop a strong local supplier network. Our ambition is to establish a benchmark for premium manufacturing that strengthens Audi’s global production network.”



Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp welcomed the planned investment and discussed its potential benefits for local communities.



“Georgia has built a reputation as a place where global companies come to shape the future of their industries,” said Kemp. “Audi’s decision to establish its first American manufacturing plant here is another defining moment in that journey.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Mayville Engineering Company plans metal fabrication manufacturing facility in Georgia



Renovations and equipment investments are expected to be phased in over the next several years.



Pirelli plans to expand tire manufacturing facility in Georgia



The expansion is expected to create 1,000 new jobs and introduce new manufacturing technologies at the company’s Rome facility.



Cirkla will open $5M food packaging manufacturing facility in Georgia



The company expects to create about 140 new jobs in Hall County.



Unified Legacy invests $125 million to build precision manufacturing facility in Georgia



The new facility is expected to create nearly 500 jobs over the next several years.



Siemens invests $185 million to build low-voltage electrical components manufacturing facility in Georgia



Buildout of the facility is expected to begin this November, with hiring for engineering, fabrication, assembly and testing roles planned for 2027.