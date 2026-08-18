Siemens invests $185 million to build low-voltage electrical components manufacturing facility in Georgia

Siemens plans to build a new advanced manufacturing facility in Pendergrass, Georgia, with more than 1,400 jobs expected to be created over the next three years. The company, which is a global technology company and a leader in electrification, automation and industrial software, plans to invest at least $185 million in the project, pending final approvals, with more than 1,400 jobs expected to be created.

The approximately 550,000-square-foot facility will be located at 580 Raco Parkway, pending final approvals. The facility will produce low-voltage electrical components. Buildout is expected to begin in November, and Siemens plans to begin hiring in 2027 for engineering, fabrication, assembly and testing positions.

The project is being supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team in partnership with the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, Jackson County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Power and Georgia Quick Start. Assistant Director of Statewide Projects Elizabeth McLean represented GDEcD’s Global Commerce team on the project.

Georgia’s strong business environment

In a recent quote, Barry Powell, North America president of the Siemens electrical products business unit, said, “Georgia was a natural choice for our next manufacturing investment. The state offers a strong business environment, access to a highly skilled workforce, and close proximity to our existing operations and supply chain network across the Southeast. Building this facility strengthens our ability to serve customers more efficiently while expanding advanced manufacturing capacity in a region that is already home to many of the technicians, suppliers, and industry expertise that support our business.”

Brian P. Kemp, governor of Georgia, added, “For 140 years, Siemens has been a valued part of Georgia’s business community, and this latest investment decision is another testament to the strong economic partnership between our state and Germany. We are proud to support this next chapter of growth and look forward to the impact of these quality jobs on the Pendergrass community and the surrounding area.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Master Wall Inc. opens new exterior wall systems manufacturing facility in Georgia

The approximately $7 million investment expands production capacity while supporting future growth and improving distribution across the Eastern United States.

Yancey Engineered Solutions to build $5.7 million Georgia plant

The new factory for power generation packaging is expected to employ 300.

UCB Inc. to spend $2 billion on new Georgia biopharma plant

The project will be the Belgium-based company’s first factory in the United States.

Pratt & Whitney spending $200 million to expand Georgia aircraft engine factory

The new expansion is expected to initially create 15 new jobs.

Dongwon Autopart Technology to build new $30 million Georgia factory, create 200 new jobs

The Korean auto parts manufacturer already has about 500 employees in the region.



