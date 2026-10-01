Pirelli plans to expand tire manufacturing facility in Georgia

The Italy-based Formula One tire maker Pirelli plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia, through a $1.2 billion, multi-year investment. The company, which produces tires for cars (including F1 racers), motorcycles and bicycles, is expected to create 1,000 new jobs.



The expansion will take place in two phases, beginning with the installation of latest-generation Pirelli robotics equipment, followed by the addition of a traditional manufacturing process that will require additional hiring. Pirelli expects to do most of its hiring in 2029. The company projects the facility to be fully operational in 2033.



The Rome facility will also introduce technologies including Pirelli’s sensor-filled Cyber Tyre and advanced robotics. Pirelli said the investment will increase its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and support its local-for-local strategy.



The project was supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team, the Rome-Floyd Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Power.

Pirelli expansion will add robotics and new manufacturing technologies

“The U.S. is one of Pirelli’s most important markets and offers significant opportunities for growth,” said Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America, in a September press release. “The expansion of our Rome facility strengthens our ‘local for local’ strategy, increasing our manufacturing capacity in the U.S. while introducing the latest-generation technologies, such as the Cyber Tyre, and advanced robotics.”



"For over two decades, Pirelli has been a valued presence in our state, and I'm thankful that our efforts to grow this partnership are paying off with even more jobs for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp.

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Cirkla will open $5M food packaging manufacturing facility in Georgia

The company expects to create about 140 new jobs in Hall County.



Yancey Engineered Solutions to build $5.7 million Georgia plant

The new factory for power generation packaging is expected to employ 300.



UCB Inc. to spend $2 billion on new Georgia biopharma plant

The project will be the Belgium-based company’s first factory in the United States.



Virginia Transformer Corp. to spend $40 million on Georgia plant expansion, create 400 jobs

The company’s transformers are designed for utilities, data enters and renewable energy sites.



Stow Group builds $46 million expansion in Georgia



The company said the investment would create 200 new jobs in the area.