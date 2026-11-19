HDI America, a U.S. subsidiary of the automaker Hyundai Industrial Co., plans to open an approximately 175,000-square-foot automotive seating components manufacturing facility in Metter, Ga. The company, which produces automotive seating components such as foam pads, headrests and armrests, will invest $47 million in the project and create at least 185 new jobs by 2030.

The facility will be located at the Metter-Candler I-16 Industrial Park in Candler County and is projected to become fully operational in 2028.

HDI America plans to hire employees for manufacturing, engineering, quality control, maintenance, logistics and administrative operations.

The industrial park site is certified through Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development and received a Rural Site Development Initiative grant. The project also involved the Candler County Industrial Authority, Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Power.

Company and government representatives discuss the investment

“Georgia has been an important part of HDI America’s growth, and we are pleased to expand our manufacturing operations in Candler County,” said Seung Yong Park, CEO of HDI America, in a November press release. “The region’s strategic location, access to major automotive manufacturers, and strong support from state and local partners make it an ideal place for our next chapter.”

“We are delighted to have HDI America, our third automotive supplier, join Metter’s growing industrial base,” Hannah Mullins, president and CEO of the Candler County Industrial Authority. “The addition of more skilled labor positions within our own community will continue to positively affect Metter’s economic vitality, as well as support our region’s workforce development initiatives.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Mitsubishi Power plans $490 million manufacturing facility expansion in Georgia

The project will add 450,000 square feet to the company’s Savannah Machinery Works site and create more than 220 jobs.

Audi plans to open SUV manufacturing plant in Georgia

The plant is designed for an annual production capacity of up to 200,000 vehicles, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027.

Mayville Engineering Company plans metal fabrication manufacturing facility in Georgia

Renovations and equipment investments are expected to be phased in over the next several years.

Pirelli plans to expand tire manufacturing facility in Georgia

The expansion is expected to create 1,000 new jobs and introduce new manufacturing technologies at the company’s Rome facility.

Cirkla will open $5M food packaging manufacturing facility in Georgia

The company expects to create about 140 new jobs in Hall County.