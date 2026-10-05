Mayville Engineering Company plans metal fabrication manufacturing facility in Georgia

Mayville Engineering Company plans to establish a new metal fabrication facility in Thomson, Ga. The company, which provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, assembly and aftermarket support, plans to invest between about $25 million to $30 million in the project and create approximately 140 new jobs.

MEC expects to phase facility renovations and equipment investments in over the next several years, with workforce expansion anticipated to begin this year. The company will hire for management, administrative support, technical positions, operators, maintenance and quality control roles.

MEC serves industries including commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, agriculture, and more. The new facility is intended to strengthen MEC’s manufacturing network and expand its capacity to support customers across the industries it serves.

The project is being supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the McDuffie County Development Authority and Georgia Quick Start.

MEC plans to expand manufacturing capacity and hire locally

“Mayville Engineering Company is proud to partner with McDuffie County and the State of Georgia to bring new investment and approximately 140 jobs to the region,” said Jag Reddy, president and CEO of Mayville Engineering Company, in an October press release. “Georgia’s skilled workforce and strong commitment to economic development made it the ideal location for our newest facility, and we look forward to contributing to the community’s continued growth.”

“We continue to see companies bring good-paying jobs and opportunity to all corners of this state,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “MEC will help reinforce Georgia's strong manufacturing supply chain while benefiting from our highly skilled workforce and top-notch infrastructure network.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Pirelli plans to expand tire manufacturing facility in Georgia

The expansion is expected to create 1,000 new jobs and introduce new manufacturing technologies at the company’s Rome facility.

UCB Inc. to spend $2 billion on new Georgia biopharma plant

The project will be the Belgium-based company’s first factory in the United States.

Nefab opens new $9.5 million packaging factory in Georgia

The new Southeast Hub will expand the company’s production capacity for wood crates, corrugated packaging, and foam cushioning.

JS Link America to build new magnet factory in Georgia

The new factory will produce permanent magnets for use in electric vehicles, wind turbines, data centers, and defense systems.

Rivian holds groundbreaking on long-planned Georgia plant

The Atlanta-area plant was first announced in 2021. Construction is to properly begin next year.